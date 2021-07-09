Ejura shooting: Kaaka’s family refuses to appear before committee

The family of Kaaka has declined to testify before the committee probing the shootings and killings in Ejura

The family of the late Ibrahim Kaaka has declined to testify before the committee probing the shootings and killings in Ejura.

The family in a statement said they do not believe the focus of the committee on them will bring them the justice they require.

In a report filed by Starr News, the family stated that watching the proceedings over the past few days, have revealed the committee’s inability to enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath as well as to compel any documents.

No call for military intervention

Meanwhile, the District Police Commander of Ejura, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phillip Hammond, has revealed that he did not call the military for help.

Addressing the committee investigating the killings in Ejura, DSP Hammond said even though the crowd grew stronger than his men on the ground, he never for once called the military for assistance.

According to him, he only called for reinforcement, and that did not mean the military must intervene.

Protestors shot first

In a related development, the General Officer Commanding for the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, has revealed that his men were compelled to fire at protesters because they shot at the military personnel first.

According to him, their aim was to maim those who fired at the security personnel on the grounds and not to kill them.

This revelation was made when Brigadier Aphour appeared before the committee probing the Ejura incident, and gave his testament per what happened in Ejura on June 29, 2021.

