Shatta Wale's alleged sister, Magluv's, fight with the singer's baby mama, Michy, is not ending anytime soon.

Magluv has dropped a bombshell of how Shatta Wale's romantic relationship with Michy hit the rocks.

According to her, Michy is to be blamed for her breakup with Shatta Wale and not her.

Shatta Wale's sister drops secret videos of how Michy caused her breakup with Shatta Wale (Photo credit: Instagram/Sweet Maame Adwoa)

She said while Michy was in a relationship with Shatta Wale, she took money from Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) to fix her body.

Magluv in a post on Instagram dropped videos of Michy holding bundles of dollars.

In the other videos Michy was captured chilling with some ladies.

Magluv wrote, "How am I the cause of your break up oh Michy you like using me to play self pity but what did you do for Nam1 @nana_appiah_m to give you money to fix your breast and stomach while you were in a relationship with bra Nii and don’t tell me he knew about it cause you and I know he knew nothing or should we talk about the trip to Nigeria with @hajia4reall (what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria) which one you want us to talk about ‍♀️ the men or the women load... the bible says suffer not for the witch to live so my dear you messed with the wrong person. We continue tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Shatta Michy, the baby mama of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has dedicated their son, Majesty, to God at a baptism ceremony in a catholic church today, July 11.

Majesty clocked a year older today, and his mother took him to a Roman Catholic Church for baptism.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, where she has garnered over 500,000 followers, the mother of one said she feels it is the right thing to do, six years after giving birth to the boy.

''Many didn’t leave the labour ward, but here we are, six years later. May His name be praised. The ordinance of Baptism,'' she said.

Michy added: ''Now that I’ve given to God what belongs to Him, I can flood your timelines.''

