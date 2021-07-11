Michy posted a video of Majesty's dedication and baptism ceremony to mark son's birthday today, July 11

She added a message thanking God without acknowledging her son's father, Shatta Wale

A fan prompted her about the absence of Shatta Wale's name in the message

In response, Michy indicated that she's the one who pays her son's school fees

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Majesty, the son of Michy and Shatta Wale, turned six years old today, July 11, and his mother had him baptised at a Roman Catholic Church to mark his birthday.

Michy posted a clip of the ceremony on social media along with a heartwarming message, thanking God for blessing her with a son without acknowledging Shatta Wale, who was missing at his son's dedication.

''God gave this little boy Maj to me to fill any empty spots in my life, because of him, I feel complete, and just right that I dedicate him back to our good lord to thank him for six years of growth.

Shatta Wale doesn't pay fees? - Fans ask after Michy boldly said she pays son's school fees. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

''Many didn’t leave the labour ward, but here we are, six years later. May His name be praised. The ordinance of Baptism. Now that I’ve given to God what belongs to Him, I can flood your timelines,'' her post read.

An eagle-eyed fan, Charty_wearsgh, remarked underneath the post, urging Michy to credit Majesty's father because she's not a single mother.

''God gave him to you and his dad, so please stop acting like you are a single mom,'' Charty_wearsgh said.

Michy went under Charty_wearsgh's comment to respond and seemed to have said more than she had intended to.

''Charty_wearsgh, you pay school fees for me?'' she asked, 'No, then shut up respectfully. Don't say what you don't know,'' she added.

Although her response has since been deleted, a screenshot of it is making the rounds on social media, with many alleging that she insinuated that her baby daddy does not pay his son's school fees.

See fan's comment below:

Shatta Wale doesn't pay fees? - Fans ask after Michy boldly said she pays son's school fees. Image: Ameyaw Debrah

Source: Instagram

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Shatta Michy has dedicated her son to God at a baptism ceremony in a catholic church.

Majesty clocked a year older today, and his mother took him to a Roman Catholic Church for baptism.

The mother of one said she feels it is the right thing to do, six years after giving birth to the boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a separate story, Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged into the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen