Shatta Michy dedicates Majesty to God as son marks 6th birthday, drops video

Shatta Michy dedicated Majesty to God at a baptism ceremony in a catholic church as son clocked six years old today, July 11

She said she feels it is the right thing to do, six years after giving birth to her son

Majesty is the child of Michy and the Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Shatta Michy, the baby mama of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has dedicated their son, Majesty, to God at a baptism ceremony in a catholic church today, July 11.

Majesty clocked a year older today, and his mother took him to a Roman Catholic Church for baptism.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, where she has garnered over 500,000 followers, the mother of one said she feels it is the right thing to do, six years after giving birth to the boy.

''God gave this little boy Maj to me to fill any empty spots in my life, because of him, I feel complete, and just right that I dedicate him back to our good lord to thank him for six years of growth.

''Many didn’t leave the labour ward, but here we are, six years later. May His name be praised. The ordinance of Baptism,'' she said.

Michy added:

''Now that I’ve given to God what belongs to Him, I can flood your timelines.''

Watch the video below:

