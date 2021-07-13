. Nina Atala has turned the heads of social media

. She has released fresh photos flaunting her beauty

. The photo has attracted reactions from social media users

Nina Atala, the alleged girlfriend of former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has wowed social media users.

The business woman has proven that her beauty is natural and she is not afraid to flaunt it.

She has released beautiful photo of herself on her Instagram page which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Nina Atala: Asamoah Gyan's alleged girlfriend flaunts beauty in beautiful photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Nina Atala and Asamoah Gyan)

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Nina is captured taking a selfie while standing in her room.

From the photo, she posed nicely as she flaunted her beauty.

Her caption read, "conquers all………. Live , Love ,laugh."

Social media users have taken to the comment section t extend their compliments to her."

@derry_onpoint: "Fine girl."

@real_president_of_life_: "Dzzzzzzaaaaaaaammmmmnnnnn give it to dem .... pepper the enemies with beauty..... Atala1."

@joelelbethel: "Veryyyyy pretty shawty."

Meanwhile, the viral video of Sarkodie rapping in church during a funeral shows how dynamic he is, says popular blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

A video emerged online this week of the former performing during the final funeral rites for Barima Okyere Boateng, the father of Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Instead of reading his tribute, Sarkodie decided to his skills by rapping his tribute.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Coachella act performed a freestyle verse on the popular Oye song after the choir had sung the first verse.

"The performance at the church just showed how dynamic and creative he is because it's not just putting words together, it's putting words that has a message, the correct message for the time and the event that he was at,” said Debrah in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“His craft at being that is what makes him relevant whether he has a super hit song or not, he's gotten to the point where he's formed that strong support base that allows him to be who he is and not chase after hit songs after hit song.”

