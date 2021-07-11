The video of Sarkodie rapping at church during a funeral has drawn a lot of praise

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah stated that it shows how dynamic the former is

He also added that the skill makes him relevant whether he has a hit song on the radio or not

The viral video of Sarkodie rapping in church during a funeral shows how dynamic he is, says popular blogger Ameyaw Debrah.

A video emerged online this week of the former performing during the final funeral rites for Barima Okyere Boateng, the father of Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Sarkodie’s church rap performance shows how dynamic and creative he is – Ameyaw Debrah. Photo source: @ameyaw112, @sarkodie

Instead of reading his tribute, Sarkodie decided to his skills by rapping his tribute.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Coachella act performed a freestyle verse on the popular Oye song after the choir had sung the first verse.

"The performance at the church just showed how dynamic and creative he is because it's not just putting words together, it's putting words that has a message, the correct message for the time and the event that he was at,” said Debrah in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

“His craft at being that is what makes him relevant whether he has a super hit song or not, he's gotten to the point where he's formed that strong support base that allows him to be who he is and not chase after hit songs after hit song.”

Meanwhile, Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy poured her heart out on the occasion of his birthday.

She shared a video slide show of some of the sweet moments of their family that includes their children. It shows some the couple in loved-up times and the rapper being a father to their children, Titi and MJ.

Sharing the video, Tracy wished Sarkodie a happy birthday while praising him for giving a beautiful experience as her lover. Tracy further wished she and Sarkodie will continue making great memories together.

In other news, Sarkodie brought smiles to the face of a young 'trotro' (commuter bus) driver in Kumasi.

It happened during the rapper’s stay in the town for the launch party of his soon-to-be-released album, No Pressure.

