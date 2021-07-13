. Benedicta Gafah has set tongues wagging on social media

. The beautiful actress has flaunted her wealth to the world

. In the photo, she is captured showing off her expensive car

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, is really having the best moment of her life.

The actress is not shy to flaunt her riches on social media as she is one of the most beautiful screen goddesses in the country.

She has released a new photo of herself showing off what she has got.

Benedicta Gafah flaunts wealth; shows off her 'big' car in photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Benedicta Gafah)

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Gafah is captured walking towards her expensive car.

From the photo, she was looking so beautiful as one can see how rich she is.

She wrote, "You deserve it all ⭐️."

Gafah's photo and caption have caught the attention of her fans as they reacted.

@doclindahoward: "Beautiful as fresh milk. How u carry yrself is a top notch."

@amgarmani: "Dammmm."

@princeparker_9: "Beautiful."

@prettyl_fashionworld: "Kill it Mia."

@davido_agbogla: "Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has set tongues wagging with her latest video.

The new video has Maame Serwaa having fun in the midst of some young men while inside what looks like a living room.

Wearing a brown body-hugging top and skirt, the young actress was seen dancing happily and singing along.

Moments into the dancing and singing, one of the guys is heard screaming that Serwaa should "show them the body".

The actress obliged by twisting and winding in a 360 degrees turn for the camera. This revealed her shapely contours and excited the young men in the room.

In other news, Nina Atala, the alleged girlfriend of former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has wowed social media users.

The business woman has proven that her beauty is natural and she is not afraid to flaunt it.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog, Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

