ESPNFC tweeted to acknowledge James Bissue's goal

Bissue scored from his own half in a Ghana Premier League game

His goal helped Elmina Shark win their game against Legon Cities

American multinational cable sports channel, ESPN has acknowledged Elmina Shark's midfielder James Bissue's rapturous goal for his club on Twitter.

Bissue scored a worldie when he hit the ball from his own half in the match-day 33 game against Legon Cities at the Ndoum Stadium.

In a tweet by ESPNFC sighted by YEN.com.gh, the sports network labelled the strike a potential Puskas winner.

ESPNFC: A potential Puskas winner from the Ghana Premier League. Source: Twitter/espnfc

James Bissue sealed a 2-0 win for the Elmina based side who are battling relegation. They face Kumasi Asante Kotoko in their final game and will need a win to continue to play in the top flight.

James Bissue's Career Path

30-year old Bissue began his career with Young Wages FC before moving on to join Eleven Wise in 2006.

In January 2009, he went on a 2-week trial with Blackburn Rovers F.C. but could not secure a deal. He, however, completed a move to Europe by signing with Israeli side, Hapoel Be'er Sheva FC in December 2009.

He returned to the Ghana Premier League and made 15 appearances for Hearts of Oak in the 2012/2013 season.

His journey of finding a home sent him trialing with Asante Kotoko before a stint with Canadian side Montreal Impact where he did play a single game.

After a few more stints in the US and DR Congo, Bissue returned home to Eleven Wise before making a permanent move to Elmina Sharks in 2019.

