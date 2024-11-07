Jordan Ayew will be the captain of the Black Stars for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (AFCON)

The Leicester City striker takes over the armband from Mohammed Kudus after head coach Otto Addo announced his decision at a presser

The move follows Thomas Partey’s absence from the squad after Addo opted to leave him out of his 25-man squad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has reshuffled the team’s leadership just ahead of Ghana’s crucial final qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West African giants are set to face Angola in Luanda on November 15, followed by a home fixture against Niger three days later.

Jordan Ayew will replace Mohammed Kudus as captain of the Black Stars ahead of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

According to Ghanasoccernet, despite their qualification chances hinging on other results, the four-time African champions are hopeful of clinching a spot in the continental tournament.

Otto Addo replaces Kudus with Jordan as Ghana captain

One notable shift in this month’s squad is the change in captaincy.

Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has been assigned the armband, replacing Mohammed Kudus, who captained the team during the doubleheader against Sudan last month, per Graphic Online.

To gain insight into this decision, YEN.com.gh spoke with experienced Ghanaian coach Prince George Koffie, who shared his thoughts on the leadership adjustment in Thomas Partey’s absence.

“Honestly, I wasn’t supportive of the decision to appoint Kudus as captain in the last set of games, especially over someone as experienced as Jordan Ayew,” Koffie admitted.

"I didn’t see the leadership acumen in Kudus on the field, and I think Otto Addo may have realised that the choice wasn’t ideal, leading him to reconsider," he added.

He further reflected on coaching dynamics, noting, “As coaches, we’re only human, and sometimes our decisions provide valuable learning experiences.”

Ayew’s promotion to captain signals Addo’s desire for experienced leadership as Ghana approaches the final qualifiers.

Should Kudus wear the No.10 shirt?

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh delved into the ongoing debate around Mohammed Kudus’ choice of shirt number for the Black Stars ahead of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Kudus swapped his usual No. 20 for the legendary No. 10 in Ghana’s recent matches against Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan.

Although the 24-year-old had a quiet performance in the iconic jersey, he may yet sport the No. 10 again in the upcoming games against Angola and Niger.

5 big players excluded from Ghana's AFCON Qualifiers

In another report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted five major players omitted from Ghana’s squad for the crucial upcoming clashes with Angola and Niger.

Although Mohammed Kudus is set to play a pivotal role in the final qualifiers, head coach Otto Addo has notably excluded prominent figures Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew from the lineup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh