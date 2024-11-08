Tracey Boakye, in a video, rented an expensive helicopter and toured New York City in the evening

The actress and movie producer posed for the camera as she admired the various locations in the city

The video of Tracey Boakye touring New York in a helicopter triggered reactions on social media

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye caught the attention of social media users after she flaunted her wealth in a viral video.

Actress Tracey Boakye rents an expensive helicopter and tours New York City. Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The famous actress and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, were recently spotted vacationing in the US with their children.

Tracey Boakye recently addressed rumours that her marriage was on the brink of collapse with a video of her and her husband having a lovey-dovey moment in their luxurious car, parked on the streets of their residence abroad.

Tracey Boakye tours New York in helicopter

Tracey Boakye took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself beaming with a smile as she rented an expensive helicopter.

The actress, looking radiant and classy in her casual attire and holding an expensive designer handbag, could not hide her excitement as she toured the beautiful New York City in the evening.

As the helicopter transported her across the city, Tracey Boakye was spotted posing as her camera operator recorded her solo adventure.

In the caption of the social media post, she wrote:

"Flying High … Success Has No Limit 👌 …….. The Beautiful View Of New York City 🚁."

In recent years, the actress has built a reputation for living an adventurous lifestyle. She has frequently travelled to exotic locations across the globe to spend quality and fun time with her family.

Per several checks on the internet, a helicopter ride in New York City usually costs from US$200 to US$350 per person, depending on the length of the ride and the location of the heliport from the departing point. A private tour can also reportedly cost around US$2,000 per group.

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users below:

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Yaa the Traveler. Keep travelling😍😍😍😍you deserve this and more👏."

constanceowusu9 commented:

"God bless this beautiful 😍 lady."

jerryhawson said:

"So you left me here. Okay, no problem wai 😮."

abenacraftpoint commented:

"Enjoy your life to the fullest, Obaa 😍😍."

ambitiousbiziness said:

"More pressure on Dem 😂❤️❤️🔥❤️✌🏼."

Tracey Boakye celebrates her son's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye eulogised her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya as he celebrated his birthday earlier this year.

As part of the celebrations, the actress shared throwback and present photos and a heartwarming birthday message on August 27, 2024.

In the social media post that went viral, Tracey Boakye expressed her love for Kwaku Danso Yahaya and also wished him a happy birthday.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh