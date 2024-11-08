The trending saga between actress Emelia Brobbey and her young colleague, Frank Naro, has ended up with the police

It was claimed that on November 7, 2024, Naro had been arrested over allegations about a romance with his senior colleague

However, the FIPAG PRO explained that the actor was not arrested but was rather at the station to follow up on a complaint

Kumawood actor and musician Frank Naro, known in private life as Frank Osei, has reportedly been seen with the police in Kumasi.

Frank Naro's police issue is related to alleged defamatory statements against colleague actress and musician Emelia Brobbey.

Frank Naro and Emelia Brobbey are involving the police after rumours claiming they had been romantically involved. Photo source: @oboyfranknaro3, @emeliabrobbey

Rumours of Frank Naro, Emelia Brobbey affair

The two have been trending online since a lady claimed in a TikTok live session that Naro had told her about an affair he had with Brobbey. The lady's claim went viral online, leading to questions about its veracity.

Days later, while appearing on Fakye TV, Brobbey was unwilling to directly address whether she had a romantic relationship with the young actor but said divine justice would befall those spreading false information about her.

While the Ghanaian actress had suggested that she was leaving the matter to God, things have taken a different turn as she has gone to the police instead.

Rumours circulate about Frank Naro being arrested

Precise FM reported on Thursday, November 7, 2024, that police had picked up the actor following a complaint against him by the actress.

However, it has emerged that Naro was not arrested but only went to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters to write a statement.

According to the PRO of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) Peter Mawuli Ekpe, also known as Abro, Naro told him that he had made a claim against the lady who started the rumour in addition to a complaint against Brobbey.

Thus, he was at the police station to follow up on his complaint. Abro indicated that he had spoken to Frank Naro about three minutes before the interview and that they were supposed to meet at Ahodwo.

"Frank Naro has not been arrested. I've spoken to my boy... He went to the police to write a statement because he has also made a complaint in addition to that of Emelia Brobbey," he said.

Watch Abro's interview below:

