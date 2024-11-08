Singer Sista Afia shared photos of her rocking two beautiful corseted gowns to mark her 31st birthday, which she celebrated on November 8, 2024

One of the gowns was yellow, and the other was white; she rocked two different frontal lace wigs, and beautiful makeup for both looks

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to leave sweet birthday messages

Celebrated songstress Sista Afia turned a year older on November 8, 2024, and to mark her birthday, she dropped photos of herself looking gorgeous in corseted gowns.

Sister Afia celebrates 31st birthday

In the caption of the two social media posts she made on her Instagram page, she highlighted that she was in the 30-year range.

The Asuoden hitmaker expressed her excitement about her birthday by adding exciting emojis to her birthday message.

BIG 3!! 🎂🎉🎊🥳

In the first post she made, she rocked a white corseted gown that flaunted her well-defined bosoms and accentuated her fine curves.

One striking thing about the white gown was the long sleeves that dragged on the floor like a bridal gown train.

Her frontal lace wig was styled into a bun, with the front blond ends left to hand on the sides of her face. Her makeup was beautiful, as it highlighted her lovely facial features.

Sista Afia in a white gown.

For her second birthday look, the 2 Things hitmaker rocked a yellow sleeveless corseted gown that showed off her bosoms. It was a simple gown with details around the arms and the upper section.

One striking thing about her yellow gown was the long train that formed an arc around her in the photos.

Sista Afia wore a straight-frontal lace wig with the ends curled upwards and a side part. Her makeup, like that in her first look, was beautiful and flawless.

Sister Afia in a yellow gown.

Sista Afia's birthday wishes

GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa, actress Yvonne Okoro and several Ghanaian celebrities thronged the comment section of Sista Afia's Instagram post to share heartwarming birthday wishes.

Below are some of the birthday wishes:

afuaasantewaasingathon said:

"H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y S I S T A A F I A 🎊 ❤️"

yvonneokoro said:

"Happy birthday beautiful 🔥"

iamtimakumkum said:

"Happy birthday hun ❤️"

tracey_boakye said:

"Happy birthday Dear ❤️"

osei__felicia said:

"Hurraaaayyyyyyyyy❤️❤️❤️ happiest birthday"

priscilla_opoku_agyeman said:

"Happy birthday 👸❤️"

Sista Afia speaks about marriage

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Sista Afia spoke about her stance on marriage during a recent interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hit.

She stated she did not want to get married; however, she would love to have children of her own in the future. Her statement garnered massive reactions online, as many advised her on why she should change her view.

