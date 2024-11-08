A video of a Ghanaian woman sharing her experience of dating a married man has surfaced on social media

She noted in the video that they had been together for some time only to find out through his phone that he was married

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with her while others were astounded

A Ghanaian woman has recounted one of her bitter dating experiences in a video. She noted that she had dated a married man for months without knowing he was married.

Recalling the experience, she stated that they had been romantically involved and hosted him at her apartment for some time.

A Ghanaian woman is sharing her heartbreaking dating experience. Image source: Silent Beads

Source: TikTok

One day, the man informed her about a family gathering he needed to attend. She helped him prepare for the occasion as a loving partner by ironing his clothes. Little did she know that he was attending his baby's naming ceremony.

She only found out later through his phone after stumbling upon his chats. She was deeply hurt and felt betrayed, questioning how she could have been deceived for so long.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Ghanaian woman's comment

The woman's story has ignited various reactions among social media users. While some sympathised with her, others shared similar experiences.

@bkorankye31 wrote:

brotherhood is happy am happy to be a member of brotherhood."

@Bernice Nimako wrote:

"One woman told me she was the one who polished her husband’s shoes that morning he was going to marry another woman."

@Yharhgold wrote:

"Why are guys wicked?"

@Eddy Acquah wrote:

"Madam your mouth sweet you paa. catfish joint. No wonder you meet catfish guys too."

@Queen wrote:

"We are like that dear we have soft heart monday borns i wish to get a hard heart."

@modestaadjei wrote:

"This particular sistet has gone through a lot."

@Isaac Kwesi Alavi wrote:

"Ei chaley this girl stress oh."

Source: YEN.com.gh