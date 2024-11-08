A Ghanaian lady, identified on TikTok as Abena Crush, took to social media to vent over the high rent costs in Accra.

Abena Crush stated that she moved to Accra from Obuasi for a better life but the high cost of living in the capital is making her regret that decision

Her video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they thronged the comment section to offer her some suggestions

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over the exorbitant rent charges in Accra.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lady, known on TikTok as Abena Crush, lamented about her struggles finding affordable accommodation in the capital.

She said she moved from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to the Great Accra Region to seek better opportunities but the high rent charges in the capital was making her regret the decision.

Abena Crush took to her TikTok page to vent, explaining that friends influenced her move to Accra with promises of a better life, only to struggle to find affordable accommodation.

After nearly five years of living and working in Accra, she lamented that she could not boast of having GH¢2,000 in her account, as a large chunk of her savings goes towards rent.

"When I was in Obuasi, I wasn't paying rent, for power and water bills, but my friends influenced me to leave only for me to come to Accra and use all my savings on rent," she said;

"They didn't tell me this is how tough Accra is. As I sit here, I can't even boast of having GH¢2,000 in my account.," she lamented.

As a result of her inability to cope with the high cost of living in Accra, Abena Crush said she will be forced to move back to her hometown in Obusai.

How about some solutions

Abena Crush's complaint attracted reactions from netizens, some of who thronged the the video's comment section to offer her some suggestions.

@MissionPass said:

"As a lady why don’t you share with a friend and pay together."

@lordinaanorhene also said:

"But here are gh250 and gh300 rooms, why did u go sir gh600 own."

@Emefa sikapa wrote:

"Go to places that you will get cheaper rooms my dear hmmm."

