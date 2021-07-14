Prophet Kofi Oduro, Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has waded into the trending issue about actress and model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken man of God was seen preaching in his church.

We welcome you, sweetheart - Prophet Oduro addresses Moesha's issue in video. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

He addressed Moesha's issue and said instead of Christians to encourage, pray for and welcome Moesha, they were rather criticising her.

Prophet Kofi Oduro indicated that he was ever ready to welcome Moesha into his church even though there was news that she had already joined a church.

After extending the warm invitation to Moesha, he added that he was proud of her and also believed in her.

Prophet Kofi Oduro said many people trolled Nana Agradaa when she said she had repented and they were doing the same thing to Moesha too.

Source: Yen.com.gh