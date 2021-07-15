Former Black Stars player, Odartey Lamptey, married his new wife, Ruweida Yakubu, in 2014 after the birth of their first child, Malaika.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

This follows the dissolution of his first marriage to his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, after DNA tests on all three children proved Odartey was not the father.

A collage of Odartey Lamptey and his wife Ruweida Yakubu. Photo credit: ruufynn/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This became a big scandal for him, given the disgrace brought on him by the conduct of Gloria Appiah.

Odartey returned to sanity once again following his involvement with Ruweida with whom he has three children currently.

She was a former contestant in TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2008.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 stunningly beautiful photos of Ruweida:

1. Lover of sports:

2. Life owner:

3. Stylish Mrs. Lamptey:

4. A tennis lover:

5. Flawlessly beautiful:

6. A happy woman:

7. A lovely man with the man of the house:

8. Fashionista madam:

9. Simply stunning:

10. Flaunting her treasures:

Legal tussle with ex-wife

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey is currently in the news following a legal battle with his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

She wants to be given Odartey's 7 bedroom house in East Legon as part of the benefits following their divorce.

Odartey trended in the news years ago after he got to know that the three children he was taking care of were not his after DNA tests.

DNA shock

He had lived with the children for over 20 years and they were attending "big big" schools but sadly, it became evident that they were not his.

His former wife, Gloria Appiah, had cheated and lied that Odartey was sterile and impotent and so he asked her to sleep with other men to get him children; a claim Odartey vehemently denied.

Odartey was plunged into public ridicule, pain, and shame, and at a point, even wanted to commit suicide.

However, he met a former beauty queen, Ruweida Yakubu, and by 2016, they had welcomed their second child, all girls.

He is a happy man, especially, now that people know he is innocent and that his first wife lied against him.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh