Kwame Lighter has revamped the interior of his recently acquired shop with fancy designs and has included sophisticated equipment for phone repairs in the shop

The viral phone repairer added floated panels, P.O.P shelves and lights to the shop, giving it a luxurious and expensive look to the delight of his admirers

Ghanaians who saw the interior of the new shop celebrated Lighter and highlighted how excited they were by his journey

Viral Kumasi-based phone repairer, Kwame Lighter, has revamped the interior of his newly acquired shop in Kronum. The 27-year-old has given the space a fresh and luxurious look, drawing praise from Ghanaians on social media.

The shop now features floated panels, P.O.P shelves, and stylish lighting. The design has impressed many people. The upgrades made the space look expensive and professional.

Lighter also added advanced tools and equipment to support his work. These include machines for diagnostics and delicate repairs, making the shop ready for high-level services.

A video showing the setup process recently went viral. In the footage, Lighter observed as artisans worked on the shelves and cabinets. The shop was also being fitted with other furniture and tools.

Many people online have shared their excitement about the shop. Some people said they were ready to bring their phones to Lighter for repairs as soon as the shop opens.

This development comes shortly after Lighter met with the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George. The meeting took place on April 9, 2025, at the minister’s office in Accra.

The minister had first seen a video of Lighter repairing phones online, and he was impressed by what he saw and contacted the Ashanti Regional Minister to help arrange a meeting.

A flight was arranged to bring Lighter to Accra. The minister said his office is working on ways to support young people like Lighter with skills and tools to grow their businesses.

Lighter inspires Ghanaians with swanky new repair shop

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Robby_Gordon said:

"Wei dier phone Lab papa paaaaaa. Surgery Ena OPD."

eaadusei wrote:

"Eeiii weiii de3 phones hospital oo. More than KATH."

Mensah Abrahams wrote:

"This is what we want 2 see Progress."

ADU-GYAMFI DANIEL wrote:

"Please can you help me to fix my iPhone 11 face lock problem."

CHEF BOSSMAN.GH1 commented:

"Very soon will take mine for checkup and for screening."

@Ben. Kuffour Esq said:

"School in everything makes your brand solid."

_Brisco_ wrote:

"Buie iPhone hospital, they get equipment pass KATH."

How Lighter's phone repair journey started

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Lighter recently disclosed that his background in applied electricity sparked his interest in mobile phone repairs.

He said the course gave him a solid understanding of how device motherboards work, which helped him specialise in iPhones after school.

Lighter encouraged others to value education, especially maths and technical knowledge, to succeed in the tech industry. His comments were met with great applause on social media.

