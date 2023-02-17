Agya Koo, in a video, expertly played the guitar and passionately sang a love song, mesmerising his fans

In the video, the handsome actor looked youthful and fresh despite being 53 years

Fans of the Kumawood legend expressed their love for the actor and pointed out how talented he was as they enjoyed his melodious tune

Kumawood superstar Agya Koo has left fans in awe after showcasing his musical talent in a stunning new video. The veteran actor, who turned 53 in May 2022, can be seen strumming a guitar and belting out a soulful love song in the heartwarming footage.

Agya Koo Plays Guitar And Sings Love Song Passionately Photo Source: Agya Koo (Facebook), official.agyakoo (TikTok)

Despite being widely recognised for his acting skills, Agya Koo proved that he was a multi-talented artist, effortlessly transitioning between acting and music. His stunning performance was captured in a beautifully shot video that quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Agya Koo was dressed in a stylish white shirt, looking dapper and youthful. His charming smile and suave demeanour added to the enchanting atmosphere of the performance, leaving fans swooning over his musical prowess.

It is no secret that Agya Koo is a beloved figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, with a career spanning over two decades. He has become a household name thanks to his exceptional acting skills, impeccable comic timing, and natural charisma.

The video in which Agya Koo sang proved that he was not just a great actor but also had the potential to be an accomplished musician. The heartfelt lyrics and sweet melody of the love song he performed touched the hearts of many, earning him praise and admiration from fans. Agya Koo's musical side is not a secret. On numerous occasions, the actor has performed at funerals and other events.

Fans Admire Agya Koo

ogazzyben said:

agya is the greatest ever! the one that stood and fought a good fight with naija movies then. truely legend

Inspirational Gidi commented:

God bless you Daddy and you are my role model in music ❤️

Strong boy said:

I really like you so much Agya Koo

Agya Koo Dribbles Like A Pro In Football Match

In another story, Agya Koo was one of the Kumawood actors on the pitch during a friendly match between actors and bloggers in Kumasi.

In a video that popped up from the event, Agya Koo is seen gallantly wearing the captain's armband as he glided through other players like a pro.

Many folks hailed and admired Agya Koo, calling him names like Agya Cristiano, Agya CR7 and other funny names.

Source: YEN.com.gh