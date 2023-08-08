Franklin Peter and his young son, Quincy Peters, have made headlines after travelling from Accra to London by road

Franklin and Quincy who rode in a Lexus 350 reached London on Sunday, together with others, after spending 16 days on the trip

His wife, Sharon Sharpe, has shared photos to celebrate the duo while also thanking God for protecting them

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Sharon Sharpe, the mother of Quincy Peters, has celebrated her son's achievement as one of the people who travelled to London by road.

Quincy and his father Franklin Peters (Sharon's husband), covered the 10,000km journey from Accra to London using a Lexus RX350.

The 16-day journey is understood to have been used as a way of bonding for the father and son.

Franklin Peters' wife has celebrated him and their son for Accra to London feat Photo source: Sharon Sharpe

Source: Facebook

Following the successful arrival of the team, the proud mother and wife took to social media to celebrate her family.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Franklin Peters' wife celebrates him and their son Quincy

In an earlier post on her Facebook, shared a photo of her husband and son crossing the England border on a ferry. She expressed pride in them.

Hours after, Sharon Sharpe shared another photo of her husband and son and thanked God for protecting them.

Still gushing about the two, Sharon shared some behind-the-scenes photos of Franklin and Quincy on the journey.

While she hailed her son, the proud Sharon asked her husband to return home soon because she is missing him.

"I can't get over it. Like joke like joke they made it. Herr Quincy you be guy. Franklin Peters hurry back na ma fi wo," she captioned.

Kantanka CEO tells why they couldn't join Accra-London trip

Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has reacted to Wanderlust Ghana's revelation that the company failed to join their Accra to London trip.

According to Kwadwo Safo, he was not made aware of the attempt by the organisers of the historic trip to include them.

In a tweet, the Kantanka CEO revealed that he would have loved for his company to be part of the trip.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Earlier, the team which moved from Accra to London by road was contemplating what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh