KiDi was filmed storming out of the event auditorium immediately after Diana Hamilton was named Artiste of the Year at VGMA22

He has subsequently addressed his fans and followers in a Facebook Live with the gospel singer's hit single Adom in the background

The Lynx Entertainment signee claimed he was in a good spirit despite not winning the apex award

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Award-winning musician, KiDi, has finally reacted to claims that he stormed out of the VGMA22 auditorium because he was peeved Diana Antwi Hamilton emerged as the Artiste of the Year.

Addressing his fans and followers in a Facebook Live, the Lynx Entertainment signee had Diana Hamilton's smash single Adom playing in the background while claiming that he was in the best spirit.

He, however, admitted that he had a speech prepared because he expected to emerge as the Artiste of the year.

VGMA22: The way I planned some speech paa - KiDi speaks after he failed to win Artiste of the Year. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

KiDi's response comes after he was filmed storming out of the event auditorium after he failed to clinch the apex award on the night and subsequently congratulating Diana Hamilton in a post on social media.

''To God be the Glory! We picked up FOUR awards last night. Thank you, Ghana. More bangers coming.

''Also, a huge congrats to Aunty Diana. GOLDEN BOY,'' his post read.

However, it appears the gesture, which many claimed was an afterthought, was not well-received by some people as they soon headed to the comment section of his post to troll him.

The musician, who had high hopes of walking home with the Artiste of the Year award, went live on Facebook to address his fans and followers.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Diana Antwi Hamilton has expressed immense gratitude after defeating stiff competition from KiDi and Kuami Eugene to win Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Taking to her social media page, the reigning queen of the music industry reiterated that ''what God cannot do does not exist.''

''I'm trying to put this all together, but making sense of it means I'm doubting God's ability,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen