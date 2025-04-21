Cardinal Peter Turkson is trending after an old video of him talking about the role of Pope resurfaced online

He wondered why a black person could not become the leader of the Catholic Church and gave examples of black people who have held top leadership positions

He stressed the need for the church to look beyond issues like culture, history, and ethnicity when it comes to matters such as this

Cardinal Peter Turkson has emerged as one of the front-runners who could be made the next leader of the Catholic Church, following the demise of Pope Francis.

A viral old video that has resurfaced online showed the respected Cardinal, while addressing media personnel, was asked for his views on the possibility of a black person as the next Pope.

Cardinal Turkson opens in an old video why a black man can become a Pope. Photo credit: @Franco Origlia / Contributor, Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ghanaian and former Archbishop of Cape Coast opened up on the need to look past certain issues like culture, history, and ethnicity when it comes to the gospel and religion at large.

He lamented that some of these issues arise when it has to do with a black person being in a position of leadership.

He then went on to give examples of some black people, such as Kofi Annan and Barack Obama, who rose to prestigious leadership positions in various fields.

Cardinal Turkson concluded by explaining that if God wills for a Black person to become the leader of the Catholic Church, then so shall it be.

"This is a challenge of the Gospel, to be able to transcend some of the impositions of culture, history, ethnicity, and all of that on us. And part of it is a black person in a position of leadership. We heard it before, We had Kofi Annan from Ghana being the Secretary-General of the United Nations. He had problems, but he still did it. And now, it is, you know, Obama of the United States. And if you, if by divine providence, because the church belongs to God, if God would wish see a black man as a Pope. Thanks be to God," he said with a smile on his face.

Rev Father opens up the chances of Cardinal Turkson becoming the Pope. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Father Campbell on Cardinal Turkson's chances as Pope

The Founder of the Weija Leprosarium, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, also got people talking after he was asked about the chances of Ghana’s Cardinal Peter Turkson becoming the next Pope.

He did not rule out the possibility of the former Archbishop of Cape Coast leading the Catholic Church, but emphasised that the decision on who becomes the Bishop of Rome will be made in the future.

Watch the video below:

Mahama eulogises Pope Francis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama expressed sorrow over the demise of the late Pope Francis.

The President of Ghana shared on his social media pages, he extended his deepest condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and Catholic faithful across Ghana and beyond.

He described the late pontiff as a beacon of compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

