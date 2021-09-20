Old Ghanaian actor, TT, has become 'rich' after receiving some cash donations in a new video

He was surprised when the envelopes were handed over to him during an interview

TT had gone viral with a video begging for support to pay his rent

Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, has received more cash donations after a video of him begging for support went viral.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, TT is seen in the studios of Radio XYZ for an interview when he was met with that surprise.

The presenter first handed him a big brown envelop stuffed with cash, and mentioned the name of the donor.

A collage of TT. Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He then gave him another envelope, this time a white one, and said it was from others who came together to contribute for him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shocked beyond imagination, TT fumbled for a moment and then asked to be helped on his knees to thank his benefactors.

TT knelt down with both hands pressing the floor, and made a prayer to God, thanking him for hearing his cries and providing for him through those who had made the contribution.

Before then, the actor also extended his profound gratitude to vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, for supporting him with a huge sum of GHC50,000.

Bawumia’s support came on the back of TT begging to be given just GHC3,000 for his rent.

Reaction

TT's reaction in the video has stirred emotions online with some crying.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

helenagyesie: "I’m tearing."

mini_khi.khi: "I feel like crying. life is unpredictable… I’m grateful he’s happy again.. may God bless all those helping."

mawuli_emmanuel_ag: "God bless those who help. This is very emotional."

4evasandy_shero: "May God always and hear all our desires in life Amen."

kosuaa: "Wow I’m tearful."

helenagyesie: "I’m tearing."

tracynanaama: "am tearing."

kateadjeleyokan: "God bless every pocket blessing him."

babyvittles: "Hmmm this life ..... nobody knows tomorrow."

Neglecting his children and going after a 'demon'

Meanwhile, TT had cried sadly in a video, narrating how he left his wife and children to chase after another woman.

Years after, the actor has regretted his action and called the woman a demon for maltreating his children to the “point of death."

YEN.com.gh published TT’s full trouble with the said demon in this report.

Also, blogger Ameyaw Debrah, has defended TT after he was attacked by the likes of DKB for begging.

The blogger listed some suggestions that would be crucial in ensuring that industry legends don't end up this way.

Source: Yen.com.gh