President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute to Pope Francis after the Vatican announced his passing on Easter Monday at the age of 88

In his tribute, he highlighted the impact of the Pope, which would have a great impact on generations to come

Meanwhile, several people around the world have taken to social media to remember the legacy of the late Pope

President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday on April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

President Mahama pays tribute to Pope Francis. Image Credit: Getty Images and @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

Mahama mourns Pope Francis

In a heartfelt message the President of Ghana shared on his social media pages, he extended his deepest condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and Catholic faithful across Ghana and beyond.

"The world woke up to the sad news of Pope Francis’ passing. On behalf of my family and the people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and all Catholic faithful in Ghana during this time of profound grief," President Mahama wrote.

President Mahama described the late pontiff as a beacon of compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Reflecting on his encounter with Pope Francis, the president fondly recalled visiting the Vatican with his wife and First Lady, Lordina Mahama, and meeting the Holy Father, a moment he holds close to his heart.

"I fondly remember visiting the Vatican with my wife, Lordina, where we had the distinct honour of meeting Pope Francis."

President Mahama meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican. Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

He went on to highlight the Pope’s enduring legacy, praising him for his leadership, advocacy for the poor, and dedication to the marginalised will remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.

"His legacy of compassion, humility, and commitment to social justice will continue to inspire generations. His leadership and advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonate deeply. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Meanwhile, Pope Francis’ passing has drawn tributes from world leaders, religious groups, and millions of faithful Catholics, all honouring his lifetime of service and dedication to humanity. His memory, as Mahama noted, will live on in the hearts of many.

President Mahama's tribute to Pope Francis

Reactions to President Mahama's tribute

Below are the reactions of social media users to President Mahama's tribute to Pope Mahama:

@MrStrong_Utd said:

"So Admin couldn’t remove the watermark before posting? Bro really?"

@m_artinezyrn said:

"Pope wahame oo."

@SlyPixel30272 said:

"May the soul of his Holiness, Pope Francis and the souls of all the Faithful Departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. 🙏🏽"

@GoffyHino1 said:

"He Just delivered his final Easter blessing and was still championing peace, interfaith dialogue, nd support for the poor. He dedicated his life to serving humanity and reforming the Church with compassion and humility. His tireless efforts inspired millions around the world. RIP."

Source: YEN.com.gh