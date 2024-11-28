Stonebwoy has reignited the frenzy surrounding his infamous linkup with Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammy weekend

The superstar relived the moment during a recent interview and addressed the backlash he received

His remarks have garnered significant traction on social media as fans share their thoughts on the meetup and what it could lead to

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy relived his infamous moment with Taylor Swift when he joined the November 28th edition of Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz morning show.

Stonebwoy beams with pride as he drools over his moment with Taylor Swift. Source: Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian Afropop artiste ran into Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A video of them locked in a brief conversation threw the internet into a frenzy.

While fans were intrigued that Stonebwoy had gone an inch closer to his dream of working with the global popstar, others tore into him for selling himself too little when he met her.

During his media engagement on Hitz FM, a pundit commented on fans' unfair treatment after Stonebwoy's meetup with Taylor Swift.

The Jejereje hitmaker drooled over the moment, saying

"Those comments are opposition comments. Just like NPP and NDC. Sometimes I see it lightly but It doesn't stop me from doing what I got to do."

He established that meeting her was a pivotal moment and brushed off the narrative that his attitude during their meetup was demeaning.

"Our handshake alone is bigger than some careers. I know what I said to her, and she knows what she said to me."

Fans react to Stonebwoy's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's account of his conversation with Taylor Swift.

@king_foli said:

"If Taylor Swift dey make you feel this way then you gotta salute Wale forever oo cos the biggest female musician in the world contacted him for a collab and actually paid him. Unlike your ahushish3 tins😂."

@usuphyoungslim wrote:

"I can't imagine an A-list artiste in Nigeria saying this. What at all is wrong with us."

@Nanaezze remaked:

"Stone nie. Make we too we hype wanna own some. Handshake wey them dey talk am so then the day collabo go happen our ears go break."

Stonebwoy addresses Grammy snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had reacted to the backlash he received after defending his place in an article on the Recording Academy's website celebrating Ghana's hiplife genre.

The article listed several names whose contributions have helped sustain the genre's relevance for over 30 years.

He established his motive for rubbishing the Recording Academy's efforts, saying he had no personal animosity towards the artistes featured.

Source: YEN.com.gh