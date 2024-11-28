Former Medeama SC and Techiman Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu opens up on Black Stars ambition

The Ghanaian trainer assisted Kwesi Appiah as they led Sudan to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Ghana Football Association are considering the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo after the AFCON failure

Ignatius Osei-Fosu, assistant coach of the Sudanese national football team, has confidently stated that he can handle the Black Stars job.

The former Medeama and Techiman Eleven Wonders trainer played a key role, working under ex-Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, as the North Africans clinched their place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Sudan was in the same AFCON qualifiers group as Ghana and defeated the Black Stars in Libya to secure their place in the tournament.

The future of Ghana coach Otto Addo is yet to be decided after the disastrous AFCON qualifiers. However, the Ghana FA has not indicated that they want a new trainer for the national team.

"I think I need to learn more from Kwesi Appiah. But if he says, ‘Ignatius, you've been with me for one year now, and the Black Stars are calling you, I think you’re ready,’ I will take the job because tactically, I am capable of handling the Black Stars," he told 3 Sports in an interview shared on social media.

Ghana FA set to announce Otto Addo decision

The Ghana Football Association held an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, November 27, to discuss Otto Addo's future.

According to reports, the FA remains undecided about Addo's future despite hours of deliberation.

Some members of the FA reportedly want the German-trained gaffer to stay, while others want him out.

However, they are expected to announce their decision by the end of the week.

Addo meets GFA Exco

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo's future remains a subject of interest as the Ghana Football Association continues a critical analysis of the team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Executive Council of the federation met to decide his future.

However, the association has not released an official statement after the lengthy meeting with the Black Stars trainer.

