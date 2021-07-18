Shugar Kwame has wowed social media with his massive wealth

The young man was seen flaunting wads of dollars on his birthday yesterday

Shugar Kwame first came into the news after he lost GHC70k in the Euro finals

Shugar Kwame, the young Ghanaian man who lost GHC70,000 during the finals of the Euro 2020 on a bet, is at it again and has been seen flaunting his wealth in town.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger GH Hyper, the young rich man was showing off his wealth as he marked his birthday yesterday, July 21, 2021.

The reports that accompanied the video had it that Shugar Kwame was gearing up to step out with his friends to celebrate the special day.

Young rich Ghanaian man who lost GHC70k on Euro 2020 bet blows GHC100k on drinks (videos).

Source: Instagram

Shugar Kwame who has been noted as a businessman was seen standing inside what looked like an apartment as he carried a red duffle bag.

As his friends started hailing him, it gingered him to start bringing out wads of cash from the bag with the implication that he was going to 'blow' all that money.

Following the video, Shugar Kwame and his crew stepped out and stormed a popular pub in Ghana known as Firefly.

In the video, the young rich man was seen seated on a counter as his friends made him feel like a king.

Some of Shugar Kwame's friends decided to make the night great by ordering expensive bottles of champagne for him.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Shugar Kwame reportedly staked a whopping GHc70,000 bet on the Euro 2020 final.

The Azzurri of Italy were facing England's Three Lions in the final which was played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Shugar Kwame strongly believed Italy was going to win and thus staked GHC70,000 on a win for them.

He, however, lost all his money as the match ended in a draw during regulation time but Italy went on to win the match after a penalty shootout.

In other news about another social media sensation, outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has found himself in hot water after another Ghanaian living in USA confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

