Ghanaian musician Safo Newman is set to release a new song in celebration of this year's Christmas on December 12

A sippet of the song has already gained significant traction on social media as fans share their admiration for Safo Newman

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Safo Newman's rising stocks this year

Ghanaian singer Safo Newman is set to release a new song capping an illustrious year for the viral sensation.

Fans are thrilled about Safo Newman's upcoming release in celebration of this year's Christmas. Source: NSolomonFair

Source: Twitter

The artiste became an instant favourite among many fans after his Akokoa track went viral, earning him endorsements from top stars, including Sarkodie.

Safo Newman's forthcoming track is a Christmas song that follows an account of the artiste's year in review.

A snippet of the song shared on social media has gained significant traction from fans. Speaking about Safo Newman's song, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh to YEN.com.gh that,

"Safo Newman has had a breakthrough year in 2024. In a year he has gone from a struggling artiste to one of the most recognized names in Ghanaian music. He continues his unique musical method with his Christmas song in a truly Safo Newman way. It has got social media talking, a feat he has achieved effortlessly after his viral moment."

Fans react to Safo Newman's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Safo Newman's forthcoming Christmas song.

@JeSuisDAMN said:

"Compliments of the season, dear! 🙏🏾"

@theman_effect wrote:

"This guy is really talented oo. He’ll be big."

@LeroyChester7 remarked:

"Newman, your last hit was sang in a local language. Why don’t you strengthen your self in that genre? You can also blend the languages wai. We no dey see you well oo 😎."

@nhana_qhojo shared:

"Haters will hate u but trust me u’r lyrically good just that music is not really ur thing so just be a songwriter."

@iammahrez added:

"I think this guy will be better off being a song writer than actually singing . His lyrics makes alot of sense however his aura is a bit off . I really enjoy his music."

Safo Newman bashes detractors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Newman had opened up about suggestions for him to try hard substances to boost stagecraft.

The artiste has had to endure several criticisms about his reserved demeanor since he jumped on the music scene.

Safo Newman argued that he was proud of himself and would ignore the advice despite the endless criticisms.

Source: YEN.com.gh