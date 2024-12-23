The Environmental Protection Agency has advised sections of the public to wear a nose mask because of the harmattan air

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has advised the public to wear a nose mask to protect themselves from the dusty, dry air of the harmattan season.

The EPA said this warning is especially pertinent to children, pregnant women, older adults, and persons with pre-existing heart and lung diseases.

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that the agency has also cautioned susceptible persons to limit outdoor activities.

In a post on Facebook, the EPA earlier noted that the current air quality is unhealthy for certain groups because of the increased levels of dust due to the onset of the harmattan season.

It has been said that fine particles are the main constituent of dust, which can penetrate deep into the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

This can, in turn, impair the normal function of organs and be hazardous to health.

The EPA’s observation aligns with information from the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s daily forecast of significant dust in the air from the Sahel region, resulting in poor visibility.

Ghana had similar air quality concerns during the previous harmattan season.

At the time, the Ghana Meteorological Agency also urged Ghanaians to start wearing nose masks because of the air quality. A similar alert was issued in 2023.

At one point, Accra was ranked as having the worst air quality in the world because of the Harmattan season.

Harmattan is a dry, dusty wind that blows from the Sahara Desert over West Africa. The wind can transport dust hundreds of miles out over the Atlantic Ocean.

