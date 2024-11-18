Michael Essien, in a video, mesmerised many Ghanaians with the way he spoke, with many pointing out that he does not sound Ghanaian

In the video, the ex-Black Stars player was answering questions about his experience the first time he joined Chelsea

Social media users who watched the video pointed to individuals that the Black Stars legend looked like and also admired his youthful looks

Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien has gone viral, surprising many Ghanaians with his accent and youthful appearance.

In the clip, the former Black Stars player talked about his first experience joining Chelsea Football Club. The video has sparked reactions on social media.

Many netizens focused on how Michael Essien spoke, pointing out that his accent sounded different from what they expected of a Ghanaian. Some were surprised at how much his tone had changed, saying he no longer sounded Ghanaian.

In addition to his accent, Essien's appearance also drew attention. Social media users admired his youthful looks, noting that he still appeared as good-looking as during his playing days. Some even compared his accent to that of other public figures.

Michael Essien sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mr Ovol🇳🇬 said:

"why is Essien English different from Ghanaian English?"

Drbola007 commented:

"Tell me Michael.......Are you really a Ghanian or you're adopted."

WrondyzBUZINEZhUB☎️📞said:

"You’ve always been humble, and you still looks the same. Admire you so much bro."

Ladit commented:

"Sounds so much like Boniface 🫣."

ISAACOViC said:

"You played for Chelsea with one heart😂😂😂. my football legend."

Nana Akua Ofosua 1 commented:

"He doesn't sound Ghanaian at all."

Z T910 reacted:

"How come he has a Nigerian accent?"

Tariq Lamptey speaks in British accent

Tariq Lamptey, in an interview, also impressed Ghanaians with the way he spoke and the accent he used when he was in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that Tariq Lamptey's interview took place in the studios of media giant Citi FM.

The footballer spoke in a thick British accent, which wowed many Ghanaians. The ladies were especially impressed.

