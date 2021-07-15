Samuel Attah-Mensah, popularly known as Sammens at Citi FM received a customized birthday cake from Accra Hearts of Oak

Sammens who was surprised by the gift shared a post about it on Twitter and hailed the club for being so thoughtful

The Citi FM managing director has always wanted to be a CEO of the club since he was a child

Popular Accra-based Ghanaian football club, Hearts of Oak, has presented a beautifully customized cake to Samuel Attah-Mensah of Citi FM who is a die-hard fan of the club.

In a post shared on his personal Twitter handle, @Sammens, the Citi FM managing director who was amazed by the gesture stated that Hearts is such a great club to support.

The cake as shown in the picture had the badge of the club on top of which the full name of Sammens was written along with the inscription, "Happy Birthday".

Sammens has been a big fan of the Accra-based club for several decades.

In an old tweet from December 2019 that was dug out by YEN.com.gh, Sammens indicated that he has, since being a child, dreamt of one-day steering affairs of the club as CEO.

"One of my childhood dreams was to grow up and become the CEO of Accra Hearts of Oak football Club. See where I am now. I don't know how I missed it. Phooooooooooooobia!" he said.

Collage of Sammens and his Birthday Cake Credit: @sammens

Source: Twitter

Accra Hearts of Oak were in the news recently after becoming the new Ghana Premier League champions, pocketing an amount of GHC 250,000 for lifting the 2020/21 league season trophy.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021, following Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United on the same day.

Aside the GHC 250,000 as prize money, the Rainbow club was set to receive many other products from sponsors of the competition.

