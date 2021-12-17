LiftUs Foundation, a group made up of former GIJ graduates, has been able to secure funding for a solar project in the Volta Region

The people of Siamekome, an Island located in the middle of the Volta River have been without electricity

For the first time, provision has been made by the Australian High Commission to ensure that in 3 months, their community is fully powered with solar

The people of Siamekome, an Island located in the middle of the Volta River in the Volta Region of Ghana, are set to see electricity in their town for the very first time.

A Ghanaian foundation known as the LiftUs Foundation has been able to join forces with the Australian High Commission to set up solar systems that will power the community.

"The villagers will finally have renewable electricity for lighting, refrigerating food and medicines, recharging gadgets, and for children to do their homework," the Austrian High Commission posted on their verified Facebook handle.

Citinewsroom.com reports that the solar project at Siamekome is among the final projects signed by the Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews before he exits Ghana later in December 2021.

More about the LiftUs Foundation

LiftUs Foundation is a disability social enterprise founded by some old students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ 2017 batch) that was able to secure AUD30,100 (about GH¢140,000) to undertake the solar project.

Kwame McJoseph, a co-founder of the foundation tells YEN.com.gh the solar project is a big step they decided to undertake as part of their usual donations to underprivileged people.

Other executives of the foundation include Fred Duhoe, Isaac Darko Amankwa, Isaac Kwame Oteng, Richard Foli, Dennis Nii-Lante Parker, Godfrey Ainoo and Kwame Dikorang.

Gregory Andrews in the Volta Region

His Excellency Gregory Andrews, the Australian High Commissioner to the 120 million people in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo, was recently in the news.

This was after the revered high-profile official was seen in the Volta Region buying roadside bread that is sold along the Accra-Aflao stretch around Sogakope.

He later revealed in a post on his personal Twitter handle that he was on his way to the Siamekome Island in the Volta Region when he decided to pick up 90 loaves of fresh bread from two women called Vida and Georgina in Sege.

