A brilliant Ghanaian lady, Victoria Agyekumwaa, has been honoured for her academic excellence.

This comes after Victoria was named the Best Female Graduating Student at the 16th Congregation of the University of Mining and Technology (UMaT), in the Western Region.

Victoria Agyekumwaa, a brilliant Ghanaian lady emerges as the best female graduating student at UMaT graduation. Photo credit: @umatlive/TikTok.

She was reportedly awarded a first-class degree in BSc Mining Engineering with a Course Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.34.

Victoria Agyekumwaa also won the Newmont Ghana Award for the best female graduating student in Mining Engineering.

For her stellar academic performance, the brilliant Ghanaian lady was presented with a cheque of GH¢15,740 as prize money for winning the Newmont Ghana award.

This honour is in recognition of Victorian Agyekumwaa's perseverance and hard work.

Victoria inspires hope among her peers

Following the publication of her academic success on TikTok by @umatlive, Victoria Agyekumwaa's accomplishment inspired hope among her peers.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video shared on TikTok below:

@Baby_Aba said:

"Wagye ne school fees back."

@mamacita also replied:

"Ahh but 15000 is just 1yr fees oo."

@Babalola also said:

"I tap into that blessing in Jesus' name Amen."

@Stella-Serwaa wrote:

"Slopsa! Congratulations dear."

@Thilly_Wilzs also wrote:

"My baaaaabbbbyyy, aww congratulations Vic, I'm not surprised at all."

@Glykeria EwurabaEsi Mensah also wrote:

"I celebrate the Grace upon your life dear sister."

