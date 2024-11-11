A video of CNN's Larry Madowo at the Kumasi International Airport has surfaced on social media

The international journalist was mesmerised by the beauty of the airport, known as Prempeh I International Airport

Netizens who saw the video of the CNN reporter were impressed and shared their views in the comment section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Larry Madowo, CNN's International Correspondent based in Nairobi, arrived at the Kumasi airport and could not hide his astonishment.

The renowned international journalist was left impressed by its facilities and operations. In a video shared on X, Larry expressed positive remarks about the airport, touting it as one of the best in Africa.

CNN's Larry Madowo is having a great time at the Kumasi International Airport. Image source: Larry Madowo, GACL

Source: Twitter

"This is one of the nicest airports I’ve ever seen in Africa. This is Prempeh I International Airport in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. It’s newly opened, just started operating,. Many regional airports in the continent are not great" he said.

Larry Madowo further noted that one of his favourite features is how much natural light one gets in this airport.

Prempeh I International Airport

President Akufo-Addo officially inaugurated Prempeh I International Airport, previously known as Kumasi Airport, on May 10, 2024, paving the way for it to operate as an international airport fully.

This is after the Ghanaian government invested heavily in the airport's infrastructure. It was initially established as a military air base during World War II.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Larry Madowo's comment

Larry Madowo's video praising the Prempeh I International has generated buzz on social media. Netizens who saw his comments expressed their delight over the praise.

@KinotiTimothy wrote:

"I agree! I was there a few weeks ago and man!!!! That airport is nice."

@onlyoneghana wrote:

"WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS. WE GET OUR POLITICS WRONG. IT'S BEEN AN UP AND DOWN JOURNEY."

@Gen_Buhari_ wrote:

"God bless Nana Addo & Dr. Bawumia."

@Ericetse wrote:

"We now see our shameless journalist reacting to this post as if it is the first time they've seen this project."

@kijanaYaa wrote:

"ADANI will make JKIA great Again."

Ghanaians impressed with Prempeh I International Airport

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians had reacted to the inauguration of the Prempeh I International Airport.

Most people, expressing their views online noted that the facility had become classier and even better after videos and photos of the revamped airport were posted on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh