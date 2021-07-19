Many people showed up at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to be recruited into the Ghana Army

They would be seen participating in the documentation and medical screening process for possible enlistment

The screening process began Monday, July 19, 2021, and is expected to end on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Thousands of job-seeking young men and women have thronged the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to participate in the documentation and medical screening process for recruitment into the Ghana Army.

In a report filed by Citinews, the people seen at the stadium include Senior High School graduates, and degree and diploma holders.

The screening process, which began as early as 7.00 am on Monday, July 19, 2021, is expected to end on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Commanding Officer for the 5th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Prince Tandoh has stated.

Thousands throng El-Wak Stadium to be recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces Photo credit: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

According to Lt Col. Tandoh, the Army is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons who will end up taking an aptitude test in the next stage of recruitment.

Despite the COVID-19 scare, Lt Col Tandoh said the military had done their best to adhere to coronavirus safety protocols.

“Only those with print-out forms will be allowed to come in, and you can also see that we have sanitisers and veronica buckets around, so we are doing our best to maintain the protocols,”

Financial clearance

In a related development, the government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel.

In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

For the Ministry of National Security, they are to recruit 100 people to add to the staff strength of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and 140 to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

