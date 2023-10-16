The Presidency has said it is concerned about the flooding in towns in North Tongu districts and the subsequent displacement of thousands

Director of Communications at the Presidency Eugene Arhin has said in a post on Facebook that Akufo-Addo remains committed to ending the problem

Residents of several towns in the districts have been severely hit by flooding following the spillage of the dam

On Monday, October 16, President Akufo-Addo will embark on a visit to show solidarity with the victims affected by the recent spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Residents of several towns in the North Tongu districts have been severely impacted by this unfortunate incident. Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the presidency, made this announcement.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, October 15, Arhin disclosed that the President would be accompanied by members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and images of some of the flooded homes. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @barkervogues

Source: Facebook

President Akufo-Addo's visit signifies the government's commitment to addressing the dire consequences of the Akosombo Dam spillage, the post said.

The ministerial committee has been established to oversee the government's response to the flooding and to provide much-needed relief to those affected.

President Akufo-Addo's visit comes right after his return from a four-day official visit to the United States. He arrived in the evening of October 15.

A screenshot of Eugene Arhin's post on Facebook. Source: Facebook/@efarhin

Source: Facebook

The purpose of his visit to areas worst hit by the Akosombo Dam spillage is to assess the extent of the flooding and damage and to offer support to the residents of the affected districts.

The floodwaters resulting from the spillage have compelled communities in the north, south, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate.

This has left residents struggling to salvage whatever belongings they can amidst the chaos.

The situation has reached a critical point, with staff from the Comboni Hospital being forced to evacuate their quarters.

They have sought shelter under makeshift sheds and other such places due to the relentless flooding. In response to the crisis, many patients have been discharged, with only ten critical cases remaining.

If the water levels do not recede soon, more patients will have to be evacuated, the hospital has said.

According to Eugene Arhin, the visit by Akufo-Addo is an essential step towards providing support and relief to the affected communities and assessing the full extent of the damage.

Properties destroyed following dam spillage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that residents in the Volta Region, especially those residing close to the Akosombo Dam are counting their losses after heavy rains increased pressure on the dam, compelling authorities to spill excess water.

Homes were flooded in three Tongu districts triggering mass displacement of residents.

Also, due to the spillage, huge Tilapia farms close to the riverbanks have been destroyed.

2,000 families at Weija Gbawe to lose homes due to looming demolition

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that over 2,000 families are set to lose their homes in the Weija Gbawe Municipality because of a demolition order.

The demolition order was given by officers of the Ghana Water Company Limited and the local assembly.

There was a previous demolition in the area over 10 years ago, which led to over 500 structures being pulled down.

