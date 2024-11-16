The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has issued a public alert for six individuals

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared six individuals wanted for their involvement in serious financial crimes.

The six individuals have been accused of defrauding by false pretence, possessing forged documents and money laundering.

EOCO says the actions of these six individuals pose a risk to the economic stability of the country

The suspects are Asamoah Reginald Kwadjo, who is wanted for alleged possession of forged documents; Kwame Dwomoh Poku, who had allegedly engaged in defrauding by false pretences and money laundering; and Quicoo-Williams Elliot, who is wanted for alleged possession of forged documents.

The others are Asampana Bernard, Frimpong Andrew Annor, and Evans Gakpe, who have been accused of allegedly defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

EOCO said the activities of these six individuals threaten Ghana’s economic stability and must be apprehended as soon as possible.

It has thus called on the general public to assist in locating these suspects.

EOCO urged persons with information that could lead to the arrest of the six to report to the EOCO headquarters on Barnes Road, Accra, or any of its regional offices.

The informant can also report their information to the nearest police station or call the EOCO hotlines on 0271111570, 0208272296, and 0579709066.

EOCO busts Nigerian syndicate in Ghana

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested 49 Nigerians in an operation to uproot a notorious syndicate operating in Accra.

EOCO said in a statement that the arrests on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, were made in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

"The suspects were made up of 47 males and two females with their ages ranging from 18 to 34 years," EOCO said.

According to the statement, the suspects were also suspected to be involved in cybercrime-related activities.

EOCO secures conviction of SIM fraudsters

YEN.com.gh reported that EOCO has disclosed that some four mobile banking app and SIM card fraudsters arrested last month have been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Linda Abakah and Solomon Ofosu were sentenced on April 6, charged with conspiracy to steal, stealing and money laundering and convicted of the same.

EOCO disclosed that before law enforcement agencies arrested them, the syndicate illegally withdrew GH¢257,472.22 from 11 customers.

