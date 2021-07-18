- Government will be recruiting NABCO personnel as permanent staff

- 11,840 staff have been cleared for employment at the various MDAs

- The employment takes effect from August 1

The Ministry of Finance has given clearance for 11,840 staff under the Nation Builders Corps to be permanently employed at the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This hint comes from the deputy finance minister, John Kumah, who made the announcement on Hello FM radio station.

“ The objective now is that every NABCO person will be made permanent in his or her place of work with this new directive from government. In six separate letters, four to the interior minister and the other two - education and national security ministers confirming the clearance to employ staff members effective the 1st of August, 2021”.

The NABCO programme stated with the recruitment of 100,000 young graduates who were paid 700 cedis per month as an allowance.

Rise in Covid-19 cases

The National Case Management Coordinator for severe and critical covid-19 cases, Dr. Christian Owoo, has announced that Ghana’s critical Covid-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Speaking to Nortey Duah on Joy News’ Ultimate Health Sunday, he noted that the system will get overwhelmed at the current trajectory, and things will worsen.

There have been reports that Ghana’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are getting full, although the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, has doubted such reports.

“I can tell you about two weeks ago, the few numbers we had almost by last week started doubling in a matter of days. But we know the trajectory that we are on; it’s not sustainable if it continues on that trajectory, it does not matter how much we try to sugarcoat things because eventually, the system will be overwhelmed not only with respect to human resources but even material resources”, he noted.

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have increased sharply due to the Delta Variant reported in the country. So far, government has been able to vaccinate 1.2 million Ghanaians out of its 20 million vaccination target.

