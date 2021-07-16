Government has given clearance for three ministries to recruit 11,840 personnel to augment staff strength

The ministries are Education, the Interior, and National Security

Personnel will be recruited into the immigration, education service, police force, fire service, prison service and the National Security

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel.

In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

Breakdown

Per the clearance, the Ghana Police Service would recruit 5,000 while the Immigration, Prisons, and Fire services each would engage 2,000 personnel to augment their workforces.

For the Ministry of National Security, they are to recruit 100 people to add to the staff strength of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and 140 to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The education ministry on the other hand will have the opportunity to recruit 600 information and communications technology (ICT) coordinators for the service.

Emoluments

The Finance Ministry in the letter said the emoluments of the personnel will be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the respective employing ministries and agencies.

“By a copy of this letter, the Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the payment of their salaries and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Domestic Tax Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectively,” Ofori-Atta stated.

