16-year-old boy killed by stray bullet after Eid prayers at Aboabo

A 16-year-old boy has been killed by a stray bullet

The incident happened at Aboabo number 2 in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that a 16-year-old boy, Abdul Garfar Kasim, has died shortly after the Eid-ul-Adha prayers.

According to a report filed by Graphiconline, the unfortunate incident happened at Aboabo Number 2 in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after he was hit by a stray bullet.

Garfar was pronounced dead on arrival at the Manhyia Government Hospital with another person who sustained gunshot wounds currently on admission at the same hospital.

An eyewitness at the scene of the accident said a group of gun-wielding young men who were brandishing their weapons as part of the festivities fired shots into the air which mistakenly hit the young boy.

A relative to the deceased, Sulemana Umar, said, as soon as they closed from the mosque, Garfar, who was with him and the rest of the family could not be found only to later hear that he had been shot and killed.

".... We later got a call from a neighbour that Garfar has been killed by a stray bullet," he said.

The body of the deceased young boy has however been handed over to the family to be buried in accordance with Islamic tenets.

