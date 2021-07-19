From the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra, a long queue of military applicants extended beyond belief in a video that is making waves online

This appears to be a reflection of the high rate of unemployment that currently exists in Ghana

A 2-minute video was taken by a man in a moving car who ended up screaming as he was unable to find the end of the queue

A video showing an 'unending' queue of applicants hoping to get recruited into the Ghana Army has surfaced online and is gathering massive reactions.

Sharing the footage on his personal handle, Kajyjay, who has been one of the main faces behind the Fix The Country movement expressed his shock at the numbers.

Aside this queue, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that thousands had already filled the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra to be recruited into the Ghana Army.

Watch the video below:

The screening process began Monday, July 19, 2021, and is expected to end on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Reactions from Ghanaians

This video appears to be a reflection of the rate of unemployment in Ghana

Below were some of the comments from Ghanaians on the video:

@TheAgbeko suggested:

Those who will be picked are sleeping. Their will all appear for Medicals. Some even get enlisted on the day of passing out. Smh God help us all

@Mepeasempresido indicated:

This people will go and stand but won’t get to join the army, them already take the space give them ma family members. The country we live in.

@Kenneth37069101 mentioned:

All these people won't get in. ..protocol list from ministers, MPs, presidential office and top military officers will be sorted before.

Long Queue of Military Applicants Credit: @gyaigyimii

Source: Twitter

According to Lt Col. Tandoh, the Army is looking at recruiting about 1,000 persons who will end up taking an aptitude test in the next stage of recruitment.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the government has given financial clearance for the interior, education, and national security ministries to recruit personnel.

In total, 11,840 personnel will be recruited into the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana Prisons Service to augment the staffing strength.

In a letter dated June 21, 2021, the Finance Minister indicated the effective date for the recruitment starts from August 1, 2021, and that the clearance would expire on December 31, 2021.

