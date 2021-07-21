Abla Dzifa Gomashie has called on the government to reopen the land borders

The Ketu South MP said that will help reduce the economic stress on her constituents

According to her, the government should allow those who can afford travelling in and out of the country

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for the Ketu South constituency has underscored the need for the government to reopen the land borders.

She said the government should consider opening the key entry points in her constituency to help reduce the economic stress on her constituents.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the Ketu South MP said this has become necessary following the distress her constituents are currently going through due to loss of income flow.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie Photo credit: News Ghana

Source: UGC

According to her, the government should allow those who can afford to travel to do so in and out of the country.

She added that it is just by divine favour that the president was made ECOWAS chair so that he could intervene in situations like this.

“....perhaps it is because of us that divine favor found Nana Addo to be the ECOWAS chair. This is why I am encouraging him to use that opportunity to negotiate with his colleague Heads of State and find a solution, just as he did for the air travel for the borders.”

Ghana’s land, sea, and air borders were closed in March 2020 to stop the importation of the Coronavirus diseases (COVID-19).

Although air borders have been opened, the land and sea borders are yet to be opened.

In a related development, the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency in the Western region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has lamented over the problem the closure of borders is causing in marriages in her constituency.

According to her, the closure of borders announced by President Akufo-Addo in March 2020 has become a problem.

She is, therefore, calling on the president to open the country’s land borders to help restore marriages and save several others who are on the verge of collapse.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen