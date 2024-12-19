Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son has been sentenced to six months at a correctional centre over his involvement in a road crash at East Legon

The preacher's 16-year-old son pleaded guilty to eight counts in the case, which started on November 1, 2024, following a fatal collision

Seven persons were involved in the crash in East Legon, with two teenage girls, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu, killed in the crash

Bishop Salifu Amoako’s 16-year-old son has been sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre over his involvement in the tragic October 12 crash at East Legon that led to the death of two teen girls.

GHOne TV reported that he pleaded guilty to eight counts, including dangerous driving and two counts of man-slaughter.

Amoako and his wife were fined GH₵6,000 each for failing to control their son.

Amoako's son made his first court appearance on November 1. The juvenile court in Accra requested that his Ghanaian and US passports be handed over because he was deemed a flight risk.

He had been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre after the crash. It remains unclear the nature of the injuries he suffered.

The road crash also led to charges against the preacher and his wife for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

Footage of the accident showed that Amoako's 16-year-old son, who was driving the car, was excessively speeding in the build-up to him crashing into the back of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

In all, seven persons were involved in the crash, with two persons, Maame Dwomoh and Justine Agbenu having their lives cut short.

Police fight misinformation over road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that police singled out two social media accounts for spreading misinformation about the East Legon road crash.

Police listed the accounts as 'prisywanlov1' and a Facebook account 'EmpressPapa A-Amigos' and said it would arrest the two creators.

Police reminded citizens that publishing misinformation violated the law under section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act 29, 1960.

