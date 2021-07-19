Oppong Nkrumah has assured citizens that the government is doing all it can to protect Ghanaians from piracy and terrorist attacks

He had said the government has taken note of the rising incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, and piracy in the sub-region

He added that measures have been put in place such as beefing up security at the country’s borders to prevent any such occurrences

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has encouraged citizens to be rest assured of utmost protection from piracy and terrorist attacks.

In a report filed by Citnews, Oppong Nkrumah said the government had taken note of the rising incidents of kidnapping, terrorism, and piracy in the sub-region.

According to him, the government has already put in place measures such as beefing up security at the country’s borders to prevent any such occurrences.

“...the incidents of terrorism and piracy are on the increase. The government will wish to assure citizens that it will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure that Ghana is protected...” he said.

Oppong Nkrumah however underscored the need for the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or activity to authorities for prompt action.

“We request of the citizenry to be aware and to draw the attention of the security agencies to any activities going on that they may find abnormal,” he added.

Oppong Nkrumah's reassurance comes after issues of terrorism in the sub-region was the top of the agenda in recent ECOWAS meetings, chaired by Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo.

