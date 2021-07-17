- President Akufo-Addo says French will soon be a requirement for jobs

- The president says Multinational companies are after bilingual professionals

- He said this during an interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghanaian job seekers may soon be required to have proficiency in French.

In an interview with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, the president explained that the Continental Free Trade and Ghana’s increasing export sector will open job opportunities for Ghanaians who are bilingual – can speak English and French.

Ghanaian jobseekers will soon be required to speak French - President Akufo-Addo (Photo: French Embassy)

“As Ghana’s export potential, capacity to export its products – especially value-added products – increases and intensifies, [yes] Ghanaian companies will be looking to populate the sales departments, the international sales departments, the exports departments, with people who can speak French.

I can see that coming very easily. In any event, the greater the links, the stronger the integration and you are talking about links of language, of culture, of blood. All these are important links that enable people to live in the same space,” he explained.

Kennedy Agyapong – MP issues

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says he regrets using “honorable” as a title of a parliamentarian.

The main opposition NDC legislator decried recent statements by a colleague MP, Kennedy Agyapong, calling for a journalist to be beaten over the Ejura Killings probe.

Murtala Mohammed lamented that utterances as those from Kennedy Agyapong “ has dented the honorable title in Ghana” therefore calling on the public to rather call him “comrade”.

“I expect honorable to be absolutely honorable but the conduct of characters like Kennedy Agyapong is dishonorable and there is no pride wanted to be associated with the title,” he maintained.

Maize prices increase at Bono East

The price of maize at the Techiman Central Market in the Bono East Region has increased by over 300 percent.

A Joy News report, posted by Business Journalist, Charles Ayitey on Twitter shows how traders in the market have issues with increased transportation fares and also the scarcity of maize in the region.

One of them told Joy News that they had to travel all the way to Burkina Faso to import maize. According to the reporter, a bag of maize which was sold at GH¢160 in July 2020 is now been sold at GH¢375 this year.

Bird Flu outbreak

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has announced the outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, known as “Bird Flu” in Ghana.

In a press release cited by Yen.com.gh, the ministry has thus banned the importation of poultry to Ghana as a measure to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

So far, the Greater Accra, Central and Western Regions are the hardest hit with cases of strange bird-deaths.

“The ministry announces a ban on the movement of poultry products within and from affected regions and districts to other parts of the country” excerpts of the public announcement stated.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry has called for calm. Authorities say steps are currently underway to deal with the situation and ensure the safety of both the poultry industry as well as the consuming public.

