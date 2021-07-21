Martin Amidu resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020 stating a lot of reasons

Kissi Adjebeng has stated that he would consider leaving the job if he is faced with challenges that are “unbearable”

He said the first thing he will do is to hold on for a little longer before deciding to throw in the towel if it becomes very unbearable

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng today, July 22, 2021, faced the appointments committee of parliament to answer questions for the portfolio he is expected to fill.

Knowing how demanding the job can be and how many external interferences could hold him back, he has stated that he would consider leaving the job if he is faced with challenges that are “unbearable”.

In a report filed by Citinews, Adjebeng said his first thing to do will be to hold on for a little longer before deciding to throw in the towel if it becomes very unbearable.

He was however optimistic that he would not be faced with the situation of having to give up the job due to some challenges.

“My first inclination will be to persevere along because that is my calling and oath that I have sworn. Unless it becomes so unbearable, then I will say, the Republic should take its job. But I am not that kind of person. I am not predisposed to that kind of open confrontation,” he said.

Amidu's resignation

The former Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Burns Kaiser Amidu, resigned from his position, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

Amidu resigned from his position on November 16, 2020, through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his resignation letter, Amidu suggested that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to ensure the independence of his office and his freedom to act on matters.

In his letter, Amidu cited feedback on his submitted corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the triggers that have got him to resign.

According to the former Attorney General, while he had thought that he was doing his work independently, reactions to his report have indicated otherwise.

He thus sees his position as the Special Prosecutor untenable has decided to resign with immediate effect.

