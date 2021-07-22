Kissi Agyebeng has stated that it will not be possible for him to stop corruption in Ghana

He said he would rather make it expensive in order to deter people

Agyebeng added that if approved, he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng has revealed that it would be impossible to put a stop to corruption in Ghana.

Addressing the committee during his vetting today, July 22, 2021, he said if parliament gives him the approval, he will make the practice of corruption a costly venture in order to deter people.

He added that he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies to help reduce the corruption rate.

“There is no way I can stop corruption, God himself will not acclaim to that. I am going to make corruption costly, a high-risk activity,” he said.

In April 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyabeng, had been penciled as the next Special Prosecutor (SP).

If approved by parliament, Kissi Adjabeng will replace the former Special Prosecutor, Martin AlamisiBenz Kaiser Amidu who resigned on November 15, 2020.

Amidu's resignation

Amidu resigned from his position through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his resignation letter, Amidu suggested that President Akufo-Addo had not been able to ensure the independence of his office and his freedom to act on matters.

Amidu cited feedback on his submitted corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the triggers that have got him to resign.

He said while he had thought that he was doing his work independently, reactions to his report have indicated otherwise.

Amidu's regret for trusting Akufo-Addo

In a related development, Ghana's first special prosecutor, Martin Amidu revealed that in his whole existence, the only regret he is having is to have trusted President Akufo-Addo.

The estranged special prosecutor said he thought the president was someone who genuinely wanted to fight corruption and get Ghana working, but he was wrong.

In a report filed by Starr News, Amidu said in a statement that he allowed himself to be conned by the president in a naïve but sincere belief that Akufo-Addo was going to use the criminal justice system to persecute his political opponents.

