Lawyer Kissi Adjebeng says he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth

He said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources

The lawyer added that their wealth accrued should match their income level

The Special Prosecutor-nominee has stated that he is prepared to go after government officials who have accrued unexplained wealth.

Lawyer Kissi Agyabeng said he expects all the wealth of these government officials to come from lawful sources that equally match their income level.

He said he would be looking out in respect of the sources of income for the persons involved.

“I will be looking out in respect of the sources of that income… whatever the source of the income is; should be lawful,” he said.

When he was questioned by a member of the appointment committee if Ghana should criminalise unexplained wealth, he said that would depend on the defence of the person in question.

If approved by parliament, Kissi Adjabeng will replace the former Special Prosecutor, Martin AlamisiBenz Kaiser Amidu who resigned on November 15, 2020.

Amidu resigned from his position through a letter addressed to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his resignation letter, Amidu suggested that President Akufo-Addo had not been able to ensure the independence of his office and his freedom to act on matters.

Amidu cited feedback on his submitted corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions as one of the triggers that have got him to resign.

Addressing the committee during his vetting today, July 22, 2021, Kissi Agyebeng said if parliament gives him the approval, he will make the practice of corruption a costly venture in order to deter people.

He added that he will instate pressure for progress by ensuring that there is a systemic review of public agencies to help reduce the corruption rate.

