A member of the National Democratic Congress' Sowutuom Branch, Mohammed Ibrahim, has been jailed for inciting violence

He had alleged that the government was recruiting foot soldiers into the police service in an attempt to rig the 2024 election

The Ghana Police Service had placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on Ibrahim's head before his arrest and subsequent trying by the court

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Circuit Court in Accra has sentenced a Sowutuom Branch Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Mohammed Ibrahim, to four years in prison for inciting violence and spreading false information.

Ibrahim was arrested on September 10, 2024, after going viral for reportedly threatening to shoot some public officials, including the Inspector General of Police and the Electoral Commission leadership.

Commander Kanawu is going to prison for inciting violence against some state officials. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim identifies as the leader of a Revolutionary Group called 'Kanawu'. The Ghana Police Service had placed a GH¢50,000 bounty on his head before his arrest.

After his comments and arrest, Ibrahim was charged with publishing false news with intent to cause fear and alarm, threatening harm, and offensive conduct.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but the court found him guilty and sentenced him to three years each for two of the charges and four years in prison for one other.

Daily Guide reported that Judge Evelyn E. Asamoah handed down the sentence on November 29, 2024.

What Kanawu commander said in viral video

Ibrahim alleged that the Ghana Police Service was recruiting New Patriotic Party footsoldiers into the Kumasi police force to foment trouble ahead of elections.

He further claimed the NDC was preparing a militia to match the NPP.

He also accused the interior minister, Henry Quartey, of being the brains behind the clandestine recruitment and swore to attack the minister in his private residence.

He also threatened to attack the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her deputy, Dr Eric Bossman Asare, if they attempted to rig the 2024 general elections on behalf of the NPP.

Allegations of secret Ghana police recruitment

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service clarified past concerns about reported secret recruitment at the Kumasi Police Training School.

Speculation about the alleged recruitments at the region's training facility was linked to the arrest of 487 people affiliated with a QNET Ponzi scheme.

Police stated that the suspects were taken to the training school for processing due to their large number, with NDC members besieging the school.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh