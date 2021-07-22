Ayisha Modi has thrown a jab the way of Tracey Boakye in her recent attack

According to Modi, the "HisOnlyChick" tag was only a fantasy and not real

Ayisha Modi has over the days launched some verbal onslaught at some female celebs in the country

Outspoken social media commentator, Ayisha Modi, famed as She Loves Stonebwoy, has directed her guns at Tracey Boakye in her latest celebrity attack on social media.

In the recent outing on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Ayisha Modi shared a video of herself and lover Abass Sariki Giwa as they enjoyed each other's company.

Following the video, she said she was brave enough to flaunt her lover but others could not do same.

I won't call 2000 men just to know who fathered my child - Modi jabs Tracey Boakye in video.

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi went on to bare her teeth at Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye who many have come to know her nickname as "HisOnlyChick".

Ayisha however jabbed Tracey Boakye and said that the nickname was just a fantasy because it would only be in her dreams that she would have the attention of the said man.

Ayisha wrote: "Desperate confused beings. HisOnlyChick in their dreams. HisOnlyChick but they can’t post their men"

The outspoken BHIM Nation supporter also noted in her caption that "...I promise you 2,0000 men will nt be tested before I can find out who the father of our child is . This is my promise to u my Kind. My heart Dey for u. Them chop wrong meat"

Her caption follows the promise she was making to her lover, Abass Sariki and vowed not to do a number of things that some celebs are doing.

Ayisha Modi and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger have been at each other's throat in a social media beef.

Their online banter reeled in many names including Ciara Antwi, Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye and a host of others.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ciara Antwi, wife of Reverend Obofour of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has broken her silence after her name popped up in the beef between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the pastor's wife shared two videos - one flaunting herself and another showing her spending quality time with her husband.

The first video saw the mother of triplets wearing what looked like a ball gown as she turned around and got the camera to capture her.

