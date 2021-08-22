How I left Ghana vs now; Ghanaians Abroad Flood Social Media with Before & After Photos
GH People News

How I left Ghana vs now; Ghanaians Abroad Flood Social Media with Before & After Photos

by  Ebenezer Quist
  • Ghanaians who have left Ghana and are currently living in different countries abroad have shared their before and after photos
  • Dozens of the diasporans were challenged to share their transformation pictures after a Facebook user named Nana-Sei McGarvin shared his
  • A post by Nana-Sei McGarvin in Tell It All has gotten thousands of reactions

Nana-Sei McGarvin, a young man from Ghana began an interesting trend after sharing pictures that show how he left the country and how his life has turned out currently.

Sharing the pictures in the famous Facebook group, Tell It All, Nana encouraged everyone else who lives abroad to show how they left Ghana.

1. Nana-Sei McGarvin's transformation
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

Thousands of comments were made as dozens of Ghanaians currently living abroad have been sharing their breathtaking pictures that have also been generating other reactions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 13 of the pictures beginning with Nana-Sei McGarvin's which can be seen below

2. Looking beautiful before and breathtaking after
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

1. Looking beautiful before and breathtaking after

3. Former mason now enjoying life
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

2. Former mason now enjoying life

4. Handsome man looking more adorable
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

3. Handsome man looking more adorable

5. Hustler now enjoying life
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

4. Hustler now enjoying life

6. Lady looking more stunning
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

5. Lady looking more stunning

7. Lady looking nearly the same
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

6. Lady looking nearly the same

8. Muslim lady now looking rich
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

7. Muslim lady now looking rich

9. Gentleman's amazing before and after pictures
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

8. Gentleman's amazing before and after pictures

10. Young man now looking very presentable
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

9. Young man now looking very presentable

11. Gentleman now looking like a star
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

10. Gentleman now looking like a star

12. Lady's powerful transformation
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

11. Lady's powerful transformation

13. Hustler now enjoying life
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

12. Hustler now enjoying life

How I left Ghana vs now; Ghanaians abroad flood social media with before & after photos
Credit: Tell It All
Source: Facebook

Man seeks greener pastures in Ghana

Meanwhile, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported, a young man from Nigeria gained massive attention on Twitter after suggesting in a post that he was leaving his country to seek a better life in Ghana.

Sharing pictures on his handle, @blaqbonez, the gentleman was seen at the airport carrying his luggage and posing by a sign welcoming people to Ghana in one instance.

It appears that Emeka The Stallion, as he is also called, has no plans of moving back to his country as he mentioned in the caption 'that's it' and added 'bye bye Nigeria' in block letters.

Lots of netizens including Ghanaians had been sharing their thoughts on this development that surprised them.

Source: Yen

